Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.04. 322,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $178.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.70.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.