Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $170.16 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

