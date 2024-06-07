The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,458,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 105,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $73.93. 5,200,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,480,302. The stock has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $68.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock worth $48,718,705 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

