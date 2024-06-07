The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $28.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.51.

CI stock opened at $337.91 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.06. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $373.87.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,597,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

