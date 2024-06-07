The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Decreased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Clorox by 17.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after acquiring an additional 357,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,352 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.94. 1,147,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,171. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

