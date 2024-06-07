The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Clorox were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,171. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.