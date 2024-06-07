The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Clorox by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Clorox by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Clorox by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Clorox by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CLX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.94. 1,147,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,171. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.53. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

