The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,256 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,838 shares of company stock worth $11,220,064. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,160,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $276.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

