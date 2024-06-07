The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,260 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $123.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

