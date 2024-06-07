The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Bought by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust makes up about 2.1% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,786,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,720,000 after acquiring an additional 282,069 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 896,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after buying an additional 26,717 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 826,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 177,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 784,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

GDV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 40,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

