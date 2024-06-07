The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $62.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMA. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. Comerica has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,968,000 after purchasing an additional 676,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Comerica by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,097,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,704,000 after purchasing an additional 130,997 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 43.0% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,664,000 after purchasing an additional 865,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,444,000 after purchasing an additional 984,391 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

