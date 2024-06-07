The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Lifted by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.91. 1,736,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The company has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

