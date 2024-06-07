The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Lifted by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 169.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,704,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 144.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 926,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,665,000 after buying an additional 546,969 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,600,000 after acquiring an additional 497,916 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,366,000 after purchasing an additional 495,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 793.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 325,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 288,984 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,415 shares of company stock worth $11,705,195 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.98. The stock had a trading volume of 587,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,957. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $103.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

