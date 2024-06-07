The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HD traded down $4.12 on Friday, hitting $326.98. 2,583,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,417. The stock has a market cap of $324.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.69 and a 200-day moving average of $349.49.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

