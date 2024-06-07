The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 145 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $10,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.8 %

LSXMA opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,262,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,685 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,314,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after acquiring an additional 157,677 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,620,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,057 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

