The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,205,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,259,000 after purchasing an additional 135,472 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,012,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,881,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,904,000 after purchasing an additional 239,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,949 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $31,978,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.1 %

LSXMK stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,944,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,826,061.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,513,503 shares of company stock worth $121,913,983 and sold 229,248 shares worth $15,950,628. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

