The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $231.48

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRCGet Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.48 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 242.50 ($3.11). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 239.50 ($3.07), with a volume of 1,771,266 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2,370.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 231.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

