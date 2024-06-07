The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Lowered by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $293.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

