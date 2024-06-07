The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 459,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after buying an additional 328,550 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Toro by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Toro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Toro by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Toro by 5,261.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 132,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 129,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Toro stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.00. 2,575,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,933. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

