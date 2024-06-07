The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Cut by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,515,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,992,000 after acquiring an additional 894,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,443,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $220,624,000 after buying an additional 63,535 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 99,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $101.61. 3,966,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,656,409. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average is $103.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

