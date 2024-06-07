Timothy Stonehocker Sells 104,000 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,831,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,472,602. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.