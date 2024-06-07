Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Down 1.6%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 6,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 21,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Titan Mining Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24. The company has a market cap of C$37.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Mining had a negative return on equity of 1,012.34% and a negative net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of C$15.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.0145949 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

