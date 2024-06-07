Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Set at C$27.00 by Raymond James

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has been given a C$27.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s current price.

TXG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.83.

TXG traded down C$1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$20.81. 204,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,120. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$22.56.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

