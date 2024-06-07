Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.85

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.85 and last traded at $97.72, with a volume of 2865242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.01.

Trade Desk Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.25.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,607 shares of company stock valued at $31,477,358. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,039,000 after acquiring an additional 517,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $255,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,593,000 after acquiring an additional 98,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

