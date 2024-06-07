Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $330.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $318.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.09. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $338.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 101.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

