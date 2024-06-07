Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.36% from the stock’s previous close.

TCL.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Transcontinental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.08.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Transcontinental

Transcontinental Stock Performance

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.73. 131,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,570. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$10.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.