TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,325.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.19.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.6 %

TDG traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,327.03. 102,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,597. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,273.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,146.12. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $794.72 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 29,198 shares valued at $36,415,346. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 130.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.