TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Steven M. Chaouki Sells 1,776 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.