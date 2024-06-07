Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

