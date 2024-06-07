Truist Financial Raises Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $53.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GMAB. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,355 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,569,000 after purchasing an additional 85,665 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,292 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 457,772 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.