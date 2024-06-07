TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.45

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.45 and traded as high as C$44.73. TRX Gold shares last traded at C$44.02, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
