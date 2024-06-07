Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,868 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. 194,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

