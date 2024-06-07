Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.42 and last traded at $65.34. Approximately 4,287,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 19,854,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.55.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a PE ratio of 111.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

