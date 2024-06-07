UBS Group Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $238.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $212.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.87.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $234.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $243.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

