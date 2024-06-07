UGI (NYSE:UGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,020,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 2,243,473 shares.The stock last traded at $23.18 and had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -365.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

