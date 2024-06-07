Ultra (UOS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.68 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $58.29 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,250.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.13 or 0.00699094 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00056131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00084015 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011620 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001190 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1614496 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,491,956.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

