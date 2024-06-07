Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,291. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.49. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $194.60 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

