Unisync (TSE:UNI) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.73

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 1135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Unisync Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.50. The company has a market cap of C$32.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Unisync Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unisync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.