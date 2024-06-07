United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.750-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

