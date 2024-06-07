UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.77 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00008644 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and approximately $2.77 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00115618 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,255,501 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,261,821.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.99771408 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,264,686.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

