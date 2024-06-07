US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.200-5.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.0 billion-$45.0 billion. US Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.
US Foods stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. US Foods has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
