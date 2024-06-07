Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $171.27 and last traded at $172.19, with a volume of 227029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.95.

The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14,502.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after buying an additional 400,941 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $3,932,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 12.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.36.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

