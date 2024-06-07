Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 3.3%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VALN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Valneva Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

