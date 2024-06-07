Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Trading 0.7% Higher

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 28.07 and last traded at 28.07. Approximately 3,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.88.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of 27.30.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.