Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.32. 251,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.33 and its 200 day moving average is $328.93. The stock has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $362.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.