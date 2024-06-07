Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 820,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,561 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $61,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

