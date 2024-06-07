Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Lokken Investment Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.60. The company had a trading volume of 380,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

