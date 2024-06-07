Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.51% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $811,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 665,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,969. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $46.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.