Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,009,355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $226,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 96,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 820,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,495,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $83.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,793. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.