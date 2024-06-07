Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,474,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $3,579,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $340,785,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 730,621 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,226. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

